Srinagar, March 10 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, an Indian paramilitary soldier was injured in a grenade attack in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district, today.

A police official said that unidentified persons lobbed a grenade on police station Kakpora in the district. In the blast one soldier of 41 battalion of Central Reserve Police Force, Sonu Kumar, sustained injuries.

Soon after the incident, Indian police and troops launched searches in the area to nab the attackers.

