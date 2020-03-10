Thousands attend martyrs’ funeral in IOK

Srinagar, March 10 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, thousands of people defying curfew and other restrictions participated in funeral prayers of two martyred youth in Kulgam and Shopian districts.

The youth identified as Shabbir Ahmed Malik and Aamir Ahmad Dar were killed by Indian troops during a violent cordon and search operation in Ribbon area of Shopian district. Shabbir Ahmed Malik was a resident of Tingdo Kulgam and Amir Ahmed Dar belonged to Vindona area of Shopian.

The troops also destroyed a house with mortar shells during the operation. Amid pro-freedom and anti-India slogans, the martyred youth were buried in their ancestral graveyards in the two districts.

The killing led to complete shutdown in Kulgam and Shopian districts. All shops, business establishments and schools were closed while traffic was off the road in the two districts.

Like this: Like Loading...