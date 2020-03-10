Shabbir Dar, Ummat-e-Islami warn Altaf Bukhari, accomplices of Kashmiris’ wrath

Srinagar, March 10 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference, Shabbir Ahmad Dar and Ummat-e-Islami have said that the collaborators of India like Altaf Bukhari, Muzaffar Hussain Baig and others will face the wrath of the people of Kashmir for becoming a pawn in the hands of fascist Hindu rulers in India.

Shabbir Ahmad Dar, in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the new political formation in Kashmir led by the new Mir Jafers and Sadiqs was meant to please their fascist masters in Delhi. He said the group led by Altaf Bukhari will be shown their place by the freedom-loving people of Kashmir. “These traitors cannot change the ground realities in Kashmir.

The Ummat-e-Islami Spokesman, Riaz-ul-Qadri, in a statement issued in Srinagar reminded Altaf Bukhari and other collaborators of the lesson given by the Kashmiris to the Indian proxies like Shaikh Abdullah, Ghulam Mohammad Bakhshi, Syed Mir Qasim and Ghulam Muhammad Sadiq for facilitating India’s illegal occupation over Jammu and Kashmir.

He asked the Indian stooges to refrain from colluding with Hindu extremist rulers in India against Kashmiri people. He said if they did not stop from becoming an instrument of Hindutva forces and fascist Indian rulers in the occupied territory, they would have to face the music. The people of Kashmir have identified Altaf Bukhari and his accomplices and would counter them at every level.

The Ummat-e-Islami warned that the actions taken by Lt. Governor, Girish Chandra, to suppress Kashmiris through military means would bear serious consequences.

The spokesman said, on one hand, Indian government was taking anti-Kashmir steps in occupied Kashmir and, on the other, it has grabbed more than 60,000 kanal land to build Hindu colonies to snatch away the Muslim majority identity of Kashmir. The statement said that Kashmiri Muslim employees were being sacked from banks and other departments and were being replaced with Hindu terrorists from outside, which is unjust and the worst kind of human rights violation.

Besides, the spokesman said, an effort is being made through incitement and harassment, to force the Kashmiri Muslims to join Bharatiya Janata Party. He said that the fascist BJP government cannot break the Kashmiris’ resolve for freedom by throwing them into an ocean of poverty, depriving them of their basic human rights, arresting them, destroying their properties, banning their political activities and restricting their freedom of speech and assembly.

