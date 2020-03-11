Bahria University holds Kashmir conference

Islamabad, March 11 (KMS): One-day conference on ‘Kashmir: Heaven in Ashes’ was organised by Bahria University to raise awareness about the Kashmir cause.

The conference was an academic endeavor of varsity to develop an understanding towards the Kashmir issue. President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan graced the occasion as chief guest along with Syed Fakhar Imam, chairman Parliamentary Special committee on Kashmir.

Event included keynote speeches and panel discussions related to innocent Kashmiris that have been jailed in their own houses after the curfew in the valley. The conference theme ‘Heaven in Ashes’ depicted the current ongoing lockdown of the valley where violation of human rights is a matter of deep concern for the entire world.

Eminent speakers included former chairman joint chiefs of staff committee General (r) Zubair Mehmood Hayat NI(M), Dr. Mujahid Gillani, ambassador Ashraf Jahangir Qazi, ambassador Shahid Kiyani and other renowned scholars shared their intellectual thoughts on the subject. Sessions of the conference included India’s barbarism in the world’s largest prison, Kashmir – a test for the changing world order, Perspective on Kashmir and Political & Diplomatic implications.

Chief guest of the closing ceremony, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood emphasized that Kashmir is not a bilateral issue but an international dispute. India has violated international laws and what it is doing in Kashmir is a Genocide. President also encouraged students to actively utilize media, produce documentaries, write books and academic literature for portrayal of the atrocities happening in Kashmir.

Later in the concluding address, Rector Bahria University Vice Admiral (r) Kaleem Shaukat HI(M) thanked worthy guests and speakers for their presence. Rector BU said that International community needs to realize that Kashmir is a Nuclear Flash Point, which will have a disastrous impact on the lives of billions of people in the region. Therefore, the international community should step forward for its peace while understanding its global impact. Large number of students specially from Social Sciences and International Relations department with faculty and guest scholars attended the conference with enthusiasm and showed their wholehearted support and concern on the Kashmir issue.

