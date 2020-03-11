Indian Army soldier injured in accidental fire during CASO in Tral

Srinagar, March 11 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, an Indian army soldier was injured in an accidental fire in Tral area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district, today.

The incident occurred in Hayuna at Tral when the Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) was going on in the area said an official.

An Army man of 42 RR sustained bullet wound when the service rifle of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who was also part of the search operation went off accidentally, an official said.

The injured Army man was rushed to Army’s nearby health facility for treatment, he said.

