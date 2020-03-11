IOK court refuses to ban use of pellet guns

Srinagar, March 11 (KMS): Following in the footprints of Indian judiciary, which is toeing the Modi-led regime in India, the high court of occupied Kashmir has refused to ban the use of lethal pellet guns by Indian forces on protesters in the territory.

A division bench of Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey and Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur, dismissed a petition seeking ban on pellet guns, falsely arguing that “It is manifest that so long as there is violence by unruly mobs, the use of force is inevitable.”

Surprisingly, since the use of the lethal weapon is banned worldwide, the High Court of the occupied territory allows its use against Kashmiri people saying, “What kind of force has to be used at a relevant point of time or in a given situation and place has to be decided by the persons in charge of the place where the attack is happening.”

The petition was filed by the IOK Bar Association in 2016 in the wake of the mass protests following the killing of popular liberation leader, Burhan Wani, and pellet injuries to hundreds of people in the protests that ensued.

The ruling by legal experts is viewed as a big relief to the killer Indian forces, which are already enjoying impunity under draconian law, Armed Forces Special Powers Act.

