Jailed Masarrat Aalam produced before TADA court in Jammu

Jammu, March 11 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, illegally detained senior APHC leader and Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League, Masarrat Aalam Butt, was presented before a TADA court in Jammu in a false case filed against him.

Masarrat Aalam Butt, who has mostly been in jail since 2010, was produced by Indian police before the TADA court in Jammu in a fake case registered against him in 2012.

After listening the arguments from the Public Prosecutor and the Counsel representing Masarrat Alam, the court listed the case for next hearing on April 09.

The APHC leader is facing detention under draconian law Public Safety Act (PSA). The APHC leader has spent most part of his life in jail since 2008. In the last 25 years, he has been booked 37 times under the PSA. The 37th PSA was invoked against him in May last year.

