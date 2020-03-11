Kashmir root cause of Pak-India tension: Omar Adil Dar

Srinagar, March 11 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum, Omar Adil Dar, has said that relations between Pakistan and India cannot improve without settlement of the Kashmir dispute, which is the root cause of tension between the two countries.

Omar Adil Dar while addressing a party meeting in Srinagar said the Kashmiris are the principle party to the dispute, and stressed the need for their participation in any future talks on Kashmir.All central executive members and general members attended the meeting. He said that Kashmiris are sacrificing their lives for the noble cause of freedom from the Indian bondage.

Among those who participated in the meeting include Advocate Asif Baba, Ghulam Rasool Kaloo, Manzoori Khan, Zubair Mir, Shafiq Khan, Tauseef Ahmed, Mohammad Faisal, Majid Laway, Hilal Lone, Umer Rafiq and Angath Singh Khalsa.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir People’s League has paid rich tributes to the youth martyred by Indian troops in Shopian, recently.

Ahmed Sheikh, JKPL organizer, along with a party delegation visited the residence of martyr, Aamir Ahmad, in Malhora, Shopian, to express solidarity with his family. He condemned the Indian state terrorism and said that the unresolved Kashmir dispute remains a permanent threat to the peace for region.

