Modi’s annexation of Occupied Kashmir exposed ‘fascist India’

Islamabad, March 11 (KMS): Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said the August 5 illegal act of annexation of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) and the recent spate of violence against Muslims by extremist Hindus had exposed the real, fascist face of India.

The spokesperson, while referring to the reaction of the global community on India’s unilateral act of revoking the special status of occupied Jammu and Kashmir and gross human rights violations, said the world had not bought the stance of the Narendra Modi government that it was its internal matter.

The Kashmir issue, she said, was now being taken up for debate in the parliaments of various countries, including the European Union, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, etc.

“The world’s top newspapers and news channels were daily running news stories and visuals of the happenings in the Incredible India.”

The spokesperson mentioned the recent visits of the United Nations Secretary General and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) Special Envoy to Pakistan and said they acknowledged not only Pakistan’s desire and efforts for peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute but also underscored that it was not an internal issue of India.

She pointed out the “Indian brutalities against Muslims in New Delhi which caused 50 deaths and injuries to over 100” and said Pakistan’s desire for peace, on the contrary, was in contrast to the acts of the Indian government.

Speaking at APP Forum and Web TV’s Celebrity Hour, she said the IOJ&K over the past 220 days was in a virtual lockdown while the Indian forces were engaged in committing severe human rights violations and brutalities against the innocent Kashmiris.

She said it was also for the first time that huge demonstrations had been held in different world capitals and cities to condemn the Indian brutalities against the Muslims.

Around 80 US Congressmen, she said, participated in the debate on Kashmir, while a series of debates were going on in the British parliament.

After a gap of 55 years, three debates had been held by the UN Security Council on Jammu and Kashmir, along with an emergency session of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu & Kashmir.

She said the OIC IPHRC (Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission) delivered a strong statement condemning Indian atrocities in the IOJ&K.

The foreign office spokesperson said the Modi-led government in India was pursuing a fascist RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) ideology and “Hintudva” agenda, and had been engaged in anti-Pakistan propaganda at world forums, including the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

However, owing to effective measures taken by the government of Pakistan, the Indian lobby failed to get Pakistan’s name into the FATF’s black list.

She said Pakistan over the past one-and-a-half years attained new vigour, energy and dynamism in its relations with various important countries.

