‘Stop Genocide in Kashmir’ exhibition held in London

London ,March 11 (KMS): The Organisation Of Kashmir Coalition OKC arranged an exhibition titled”Stop Genocide in Kashmir” on the Common Wealth Day, celebrated by an alliance of 54 countries spanning the globe, which is known as The common Wealth.

The participants of the exhibition were informed that India being a member of the Common Wealth is violating all the core values of the organization.

The exhibition reminded the representatives of member states with 2.4 billion Common Wealth citizens around the globe that New Delhi is continuously committing crimes against humanity in occupied Kashmir, especially after the abrogation of Article 370. All prominent Kashmiri leaders are jailed and life of ordinary citizens is at stake.The plight of the in the backdrop of India’s unilateral action of 5th August was highlighted.

The exhibition tried to portray that the lockdown and cyber curfew had put a blanket cover on the human rights violations committed by the Indian troops in the occupied territory with impunity.

Professor Nazir Ahmed Shawl speaking on the occasion appealed to the member sates of the Common Wealth to impress upon the supremacist, fascist and regressive Indian regime to stop every form of highhandedness and genocide in Kashmir and redeem the right of self determination to the people of Jammu and Kashmir as it was an obligation of international community.

Prominent among those who were present on the occasion included Raja Mohammad Eshaque, Amjad Abbasi, Professor Shahid Iqbal,Sajid Janjua and Raja Azad.

