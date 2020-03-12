396 Kashmiris detained under PSA: Admits Indian government

New Delhi, March 12 (KMS): Indian government has admitted that 396 Kashmiris still remain detained under draconian law, Public Safety Act (PSA).

Indian authorities arrested thousands of Kashmiris after 5th August 2019, when Modi government repealed the special status of occupied Kashmir and put it under military siege. More than 750 of the Kashmiri detainees were booked under the draconian law including three former puppet Chief Ministers, Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti.

Indian Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy, stated in the Rajya Sabha, the upper house of the Indian Parliament, in response to a question that 396 persons are detained in Kashmir under the Public Safety Act. He also told the house that 7,357 persons had been arrested since August 2019.

