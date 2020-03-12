APHC-AJK discusses IOK situation

Islamabad, March 12 (KMS): An important meeting of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter was held at its office in Islamabad, today.

The APHC-AJK chapter General Secretary, Muhammad Hussain Khateeb, chaired the meeting.

The Hurriyat leaders on the occasion thoroughly discussed the prevailing grim situation of occupied Kashmir. They also deliberated upon various proposals to promote the ongoing liberation movement and thwart India’s plan of ending the Muslim identity of the territory.

These proposals were presented by Muhammad Farooq Rahmani, Abdul Majeed Malik, Sheikh Abdul Mateen, Ishtiyaq Hameed, Nisar Mirza, Haji Sultan Butt, Raja Khadim Hussain, Abdul Majeed Mir, Adeel Mushtaq Wani and Imtiaz Wani.

The Hurriyat leaders appealed to the international community to play role in the settlement of the lingering Kashmir dispute and impress India to stop its state terrorism in occupied Kashmir and release all the illegally detained Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders and activists.

They prayed for the departed soul of wing commander, Noman Akram, who embraced martyred in the crash incident of F-16 aircraft in Islamabad and the martyrs of Kashmir. They also prayed for early recovery of APHC Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani.

