US report mentions arrests, lockdown in IOK

Says India committing violence, targeting minorities



Washington, March 12 (KMS): A report released by the US State Department has said that the Indian authorities arrested thousands of Kashmiris including political leaders; shut down mobile and internet services; and imposed restrictions on movement after repeal of the special status of occupied Kashmir on August 5, 2019.

India section of the 2019 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices said, India is committing violence and discrimination and targeting minorities based on religion and social status. The Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, released the Congressional-mandated annual report.

The report said, on August 5, the Indian government announced major changes to the status of Jammu and Kashmir, dividing it into two union territories. In the ensuing crackdown, authorities detained thousands of residents, including local political leaders; shut down mobile and internet services; and imposed restrictions on movement, it said.

The report said, on the night of March 18-19, Rizwan Pandit, a schoolteacher from Pulwama district in occupied Kashmir, died in police custody. Police were investigating Rizwan Pandit in a fake case. The victim’s relatives claimed that he was tortured in custody.

The report said that draconian law, Armed Forces Special Powers Act remained in effect in occupied Kashmir. it said that on July 8, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) published its second report on the situation of human rights in Jammu and Kashmir, covering the period May 2018 to April 2019. “The report noted that, in the nearly three decades AFSPA remained in force, the Indian government had not sanctioned any prosecution of its armed forces personnel. The report called for the repeal of the AFSPA in all states,” it said.

The US report said, according to the OHCHR’s second report on the Situation of Human Rights in Kashmir, Indian forces committed 1,081 extrajudicial killings of civilians between 2008 and 2018. It said that of these, 160 were killed in 2018 alone, including 71 by the Indian forces, and 43 by unidentified gunmen. According to the Jammu and Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society, 21 civilians were killed by Indian forces and unknown gunmen in the first three months of the year, it added.

The US report said that there were reports of enforced disappearance in occupied Kashmir by the Indian police. “Although authorities denied these charges and claimed no enforced disappearance cases had occurred since 2015, the Association of Parents of Disappeared Persons submitted inquiries for 639 cases of disappearance in Jammu and Kashmir. In July 2018 the Human Rights Commission of the territory ordered its police wing to investigate these cases. No further information was provided about this investigation,” it maintained.

On August 5, last year, the report said, the Indian government abrogated special status of occupied Kashmir and used draconian Public Safety Act to detain local politicians. “The authorities detained between 3,200 and 4,000 persons after August 5 and while most detainees were released in the following months after signing bonds agreeing not to engage in any political activity. Beginning August 5, the authorities also imposed a shutdown of landline and mobile phones,” it claimed.

The government did not officially confirm these large-scale detentions except those of prominent politicians, including former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, and Mehbooba Mufti, it said.

The Public Safety Act (PSA), which applies only in Jammu and Kashmir, permits authorities to detain persons without charge or judicial review for up to two years without visitation from family members. “In some instances authorities denied detainees’ access to lawyers as well as medical attention. In July 2018 the authorities amended the PSA to remove the prohibition on detaining permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir outside its borders. Between August 5 and 30, authorities used this amendment to detain approximately 285 individuals in Uttar Pradesh,” it added.

The US report said, on March 23, the Indian government declared the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), led by Mohammed Yasin Malik, an unlawful organization for five years.

It said various domestic and international human rights organizations continued to express serious concern at the use of pellet guns by Indian forces for crowd-control purposes in occupied Kashmir. Human Rights Watch (HRW) reported that, according to official government figures, 17 individuals died from pellet-gun injuries between July 2016 and August 2017.

According to several media reports, many persons who participated in protests against the authorities’ actions in the territory sustained pellet-gun injuries. On September 4, 17-year-old Asrar Ahmed Khan died in a hospital in Srinagar from injuries he sustained during a protest, the report added.

The US report said, a May report by the Jammu and Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society and the Association of Parents of Disappeared Persons said that police, military, and paramilitary forces in Kashmir used torture against civilians and opposition over the past four decades. The association documented 430 testimonies from individuals who claimed to have been tortured. There were continued reports of physical abuse and torture after the August 5 move to abrogate Kashmir’s special status.

It said, during August the Associated Press conducted an investigation into abuses by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir. The investigation, which included more than 50 interviews with residents, found reports of routine nighttime raids, slaughter of livestock, and destruction or contamination of foodstuffs, it maintained.

Another investigation carried out by the Indian NGO, People’s Union for Civil Liberties, highlighted reports of torture being played on loudspeakers during its fact-finding mission to Jammu and Kashmir, it added.

The report said, according to several journalists, press freedom declined during the year. There were several reports from journalists and NGOs that Indian and local officials were involved in silencing or intimidating critical media outlets through physical harassment and attacks, pressuring owners, targeting sponsors, encouraging frivolous lawsuits, and blocking communication services, such as mobile telephones and the internet, and constraining freedom of movement.

Several journalists reported that the heavy deployment of Indian forces, accompanied by a communication blockade in Kashmir from early August, severely hampered the freedom of the press. Anuradha Bhasin, executive editor of the English daily Kashmir Times, filed a petition in the Supreme Court in August stating that journalists were not allowed to move freely in Kashmir, the US report added.

It said, the petition also claimed the intimidation of journalists by the authorities. On September 1, the authorities stopped another Kashmiri journalist, Gowhar Gilani, from flying to Germany to participate in a program organized by the German broadcaster Deutsche Welle.

Journalists working in “sensitive” areas, including Jammu and Kashmir, continued to face barriers to free reporting through communications and movement restrictions, and local affiliates reported increased fears of violence, it added.

On August 4, the report said, the authorities suspended all communications, including internet, mobile telephones, and landlines, across Jammu and Kashmir. Several petitions were filed in the Supreme Court protesting the actions. It said, NGOs maintained that the suspension of communications adversely affected the daily lives of residents, preventing them from reaching loved ones and accessing health care as well as causing financial stress to businesses reliant upon it.

“The law provides for freedom of assembly. Authorities often required permits and notification before parades or demonstrations. The Jammu and Kashmir was an exception, where the authorities sometimes denied permits to political parties for public gatherings, and Indian forces reportedly detained and assaulted members of political groups engaged in peaceful protest,” it said.

On February 28, 2019, the US report said, the authorities banned the religious-political organization Jamaat-e-Islami in occupied Kashmir. Political parties and civil society groups in the territory described the ban as an attack on civil liberties, it said.

The trend of delaying issuance and renewal of passports to citizens from occupied Kashmir continued, sometimes up to two years. The authorities subjected applicants born in Jammu and Kashmir, including children born to military officers deployed there, to additional police clearances before issuing them passports, it added.

The US report said, the Indian authorities continued to deny the United Nations access to occupied Kashmir. They refused to cooperate with the UN special rapporteurs following a June 2018 OHCHR publication, Report on the Human Rights Situation in Kashmir, which cited impunity for human rights violations and lack of access to justice as key human rights challenges in occupied Kashmir. The report said, the Human Rights Commission of the occupied territory does not have the authority to investigate human rights violations committed by members of paramilitary forces. The commission has jurisdiction over all human rights violations, except in certain cases involving the army, it added.

The report said, incidents of gang rape of minors remained prevalent. It said, on June 9, six individuals, including four police officials, were convicted for a 2018 gang rape and murder of a girl in Jammu region. It said, women in occupied Kashmir were often victims of rape or threats of rape.

The US report said that after the abrogation of special status of the territory, removing provisions that blocked non-Kashmiris from owning land, Uttar Pradesh BJP Legislative Assembly member Vikram Saini was quoted as saying, “Party workers should rejoice in the new provisions. They can now marry the white-skinned women of Kashmir.” Media reports related instances of soldiers threatening Kashmiri families with taking away their daughters for marriage, it maintained.

The report said, on September 26, a Supreme Court-appointed juvenile justice committee released a report stating that since August 5, police in Jammu and Kashmir had detained 144 children younger than 18, including a nine-year-old. The children were often detained because of allegations they were throwing stones at law enforcement officers. Many of the detained children were reportedly from Srinagar, it added.

