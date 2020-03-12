Kashmir delegation in Geneva briefs media on IOK situation

Geneva, March 12 (KMS): Members of the Kashmir delegation on the sidelines of the ongoing session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva briefed international media on the prevailing situation in occupied Kashmir.

The briefing came amid growing international pressure on India over rising Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir. The delegation consisted of Kashmiris from Azad Kashmir and occupied Kashmir

APHC-AJK leaders, Ms Shamim Shawl and Hasan Bana from occupied Kashmir and Dr Saira Shah and Prof Shagufta Ashraf, from Azad Kashmir briefed the international media in Geneva. Representatives from international human rights organizations, diplomats, students of diplomacy and international law, and rights activists attended the briefing.

Bana said that Indian army was violating international laws in occupied Kashmir describing it as a radicalized army pushing the theory that units of India’s military deployed in Kashmir have become ‘radical’ due to years of occupation and no checks on their powers.

Women speakers from the two sides of Kashmir explained the situation of women and children in the occupied territory, focusing on a disturbing Indian track record of rights violations.

