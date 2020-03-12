Tributes paid to K H Khurshid on 32nd death anniversary

Srinagar, March 12 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference (JKMC), Shabbir Ahmed Dar, has paid glowing tributes to Khurshid Hassan Khurshid, commonly known as K H Khurshid, on his 32nd death anniversary.

Khurshid Hassan Khurshid was the personal secretary to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and was also the first elected President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Shabbir Ahmed Dar in a statement issued in Srinagar said that late Khurshid was a legendary figure who contributed immensely towards the resolution of the Kashmir dispute. He said that Khurshid Hassan Khurshid also remained in Srinagar jail for two years when he visited occupied Kashmir in November 1947.

The legendary leader always worked hard for liberating occupied Kashmir from India and left no stone unturned in mobilizing international opinion in favour of freedom movement, he said.

His contribution as personal secretary to Quaid-e-Azam and as President of Azad Kashmir will always be remembered with respect and as inspiration for others to fallow, Shabbir Dar maintained.

