Yasin Malik not presented in Jammu’s TADA court, shifted to hospital as was on hunger strike in jail

New Delhi, March 12 (KMS): The illegally detained Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), Mohammed Yasin Malik, could not be presented in the TADA court in Jammu through video conferencing in old false cases due to illness.

Mohammed Yasin Malik has been languishing in infamous Tihar Jail, New Delhi, for the past eleven months.

The jail administration told TADA court on Wednesday that Mohammed Yasin Malik’s statement could not be recorded through video conferencing as he is undergoing treatment at the jail hospital. The administration further told the court that Yasin Malik was on hunger strike and that he was taken to the hospital after his health deteriorated.

The statement of another JKLF leader, Showkat Ahmed Bakhshi, who is currently lodged at Ambedkar Nagar jail in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, was also not recorded through video conference.

Besides Muhammad Yasin Malik and Showkat Ahmed Bakhshi, the Indian police have also implicated Javed Ahmed Mir, Wajahat Bashir Qureshi, Muhammad Saleem Nannaji, Javed Ahmed Zargar, Manzoor Ahmed Sufi, Engineer Ali Muhammad Mir, Muhammad Iqbal Gandro, Muhammad Zaman Mir and Meraj Ahmed Sheikh in the false cases.

Advocate Muhammad Aslam Ghoni and Advocate Yogesh Bakhshi are pursuing the cases, who presented their arguments before the court.

The court adjourned the hearing of the case till March 14.

