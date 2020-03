Srinagar, March 13 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one Kashmiri youth in Baramulla district, today.

The troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Shutloo area of the district. The operation continued till last reports came in.

An Indian police officer talking to media claimed that the youth was a militant and was killed in an encounter with the troops.

