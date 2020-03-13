Indian troops martyr one Kashmiri youth in Baramulla

IOK people urged to beware of Indian collaborators

Srinagar, March 13 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one Kashmiri youth in Baramulla district, today.

The troops martyred the youth identified as Mudassir Ahmed Butt during a cordon and search operation in Shutloo area of the district. The operation continued till last reports came in.

The Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum General Secretary, Advocate Asif Ahmed Baba, in a statement issued in Srinagar strongly condemned the Indian authorities for their inhuman behaviour with illegally detained Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik. The JKLF Chairman has been languishing in New Delhi’s infamous Tihar Jail for the last over eleven months.

Jammu and Kashmir Ummat-e-Islami through posters pasted on walls of the houses, mosques and shops in Islamabad town urged the people of the territory to beware of the Indian collaborators like Altaf Bukhari, Muzaffar Beig and Usman Majeed who want to harm the ongoing freedom movement for their petty interests. It appealed to the masses to stage social boycott of these Indian stooges and their relatives. It added that the people of the territory must teach them a lesson so that no one could dare in the future to betray the Kashmiris and harm their just freedom cause.

The occupation authorities, today, repealed the detention of former puppet chief minister and National Conference President, Farooq Abdullah, under draconian law, Public Safety Act. Farooq Abdullah has been under detention since August last year when India repealed the special status of occupied Kashmir and placed the territory under military siege.

Senior leaders of various organizations including I D Khajuria, Narinder Singh Khalsa, Yasmeen Raja, Shahid Salim Mir, Dr A C Bhagat and Narinder Khajuria during a discussion in Jammu strongly condemned the derogatory and communal decision of fascist Hindu rulers of India of stripping Kashmir of its special status.

The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League leaders, Ahmed Sheikh and Molvi Ahmed Rathar addressing public gatherings in Pulwama and Shopian areas deplored that India was consistently following the policy of repression to suppress the Kashmiris’ freedom movement.

On the other hand, the British Parliament will hold a discussion on the prevailing situation in occupied Kashmir later this month. A resolution for the discussion was submitted in the House by Labour Party MP and the Chairperson of All Parties Kashmir Groups on Kashmir in the Parliament, Debbie Abrahams. The Parliament accepted the resolution and fixed 26th march for holding of the debate.

Noted US daily The New York Times in a report revealed that New Delhi police concertedly moved against Muslims and actively helped Hindu mobs that targeted Muslims and their homes during the deadly riots that gripped the Indian capital last month. The report says that several videos have surfaced of Delhi police assaulting Muslims protesters and urging Hindu mobs to join in the attacks.

