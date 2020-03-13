IOK leaders pledge to face fascist Hindu onslaught

Jammu, March 13 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, senior leaders of various organizations, which consider Jammu and Kashmir as unresolved dispute, organized an interaction on the “The way forward in J&K & present environment of hatred created by BJP-RSS”.

Senior leaders of IDP, Sikh Intellectuals Circle, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement, Jammu and Kashmir Forum for Peace and Territorial Integrity of Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Mission for Lok Adhikar (Joint Forum of Dalit organisations), ID Khajuria, Narinder Singh Khalsa, Mir Shahid Saleem, Yasmeen Raja, Dr AC Bhagat, Narinder Khajuria and others spoke on the occasion.

All the leaders with one voice described Jammu and Kashmir as unresolved dispute and pledged to collectively face the fascist and repressive Hindu onslaught on minorities and Dalits.

They strongly condemned the derogatory and communal decision of fascist Hindu rulers of India to repeal special status of Kashmir and divide it into two union territories.

The leaders unanimously condemned large scale arrests of Kashmiri leaders, youth, traders, women, lawyers and intellectuals and appealed to the world community to rescue the Kashmiris from the theocratic and fascist rulers of India and play role in the peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute.

They also condemned the recent killings and loot of Muslims in New Delhi and said that the radicalized Hindu rulers could escape the responsibility of organized genocide of Muslims in the Indian capital.

They also demanded immediate release of all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in different jails of India and the occupied territory.

Like this: Like Loading...