IOK people urged to beware of Indian collaborators

Srinagar, March 13 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Ummat-e-Islami has urged the people of the territory to beware of Indian collaborators like Altaf Bukhari, Muzaffar Beig and Usman Majeed who want to harm the ongoing freedom movement for their petty interests.

The Ummat-e-Islami through posters pasted on walls of the houses, mosques and shops in Islamabad town appealed to the masses to stage social boycott of these Indian stooges and their relatives. It said these people are killers and traitors of the Kashmiri people.

The Ummat-e-Islami said that the collaborators would serve as facilitators of the Indian Army in strengthening the Indian occupation over Jammu and Kashmir. It said these stooges want to deprive the Kashmiris of their Muslim identity, land, honour and faith. Therefore, it added, the people of the territory must teach them a lesson so that no one could dare in the future to betray the Kashmiris and harm their just freedom cause.

