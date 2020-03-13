Kashmir cannot be resolved through military might: JKPL

Srinagar, March 13 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL) has said that Kashmir is a political dispute, which cannot be resolved through military might and arrest and harassment of Kashmiri people.

The JKPL organizer, Ahmed Sheikh addressing people in Rajpur, Pulwama, and General Secretary Molvi Ahmed Rathar in Shopian urged India to give up its intransigence on the Kashmir dispute and settle it through political means.

They said that a meaningful and result-oriented dialogue was inevitable to stop further killings and destruction in occupied Kashmir and the region. India was consistently following the policy of repression to suppress the liberation movement but it would have to resolve the dispute by listening to the voice of Kashmiris, they added.

Paying tributes to the Kashmiri youth, who were martyred by Indian troops in Shopian, the JKPL leaders said that the sacrifices of the martyrs would not go waste.

Ahmed Sheikh and Molvi Ahmed Rathar also saluted the resolve and steadfastness of the Kashmiri detainees languishing in different jails of India and the occupied territory and prayed for their health and safety.

