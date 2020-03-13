Pakistan urges world to take cognizance of grave HR violations against Kashmiris

Islamabad, March 13 (KMS): Pakistan has urged the international community to take cognizance of the grave human rights violations against innocent Kashmiris and take appropriate measures to redress the situation.

This was emphasized during the 16th round of Pakistan-Sweden Bilateral Political Consultations in Islamabad on Thursday.

Special Secretary (Europe) Dr Aman Rashid and Head of Department for Asia and the Pacific from the Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ms. Cecilia Ruthstrom-Ruin led their respective delegations.

The Swedish side was briefed on India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019 in the Occupied Kashmir and its continued violations of human rights.

The two sides exchanged views on important regional and international issues of mutual interest.

They also took stock of the entire range of bilateral relations, including political, economic, trade, investment and education.

The Special Secretary briefed the Swedish side on progress made by Pakistan in stabilizing the economy and Ease of Doing Business. He apprised the Swedish side of the investment friendly policies of the government and highlighted opportunities in the information technology, enhancing water and waste management, tourism and hospitality sectors and hoped that Swedish companies would take advantage by investing in these sectors.

The Swedish side was also briefed on Pakistan’s steadfast support for peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan. It was emphasized that a politically negotiated settlement, led and owned by the Afghans, was the only viable way forward. The Swedish side appreciated Pakistan’s positive contribution to the Afghan peace process.

The Swedish side briefed on its relations with the EU and the Nordic region. The two sides expressed satisfaction at the level of cooperation at the international fora, including at the UN, and agreed to continue supporting each other.

The next round of Pakistan-Sweden Bilateral Political Consultations would be held in Stockholm on mutually agreed dates.

Like this: Like Loading...