PSA detention of Farooq Abdullah repealed in IOK

Srinagar, March 13 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the authorities, today, repealed the detention of former puppet chief minister and National Conference President, Farooq Abdullah.

Farooq Abdullah has been under detention since 5th August last year when India repealed the special status of occupied Kashmir and placed the territory under military siege.

The NC leader was booked under the PSA on 15th September 2019 under an order issued by District Magistrate, Srinagar. His PSA detention was extended for a period of 3 months on December 13 and then again for the similar duration on March 11, this year.

