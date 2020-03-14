Fakhar Imam says Pakistan wants peace dialogue with India on Kashmir

Islamabad, March 14 (KMS): Chairman Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar Imam Friday said that Pakistan wanted to settle all disputes with India including the core issue of Kashmir through meaningful peace dialogue process.

Pakistan has a narrative to resolve all outstanding issues through dialogue whereas India wants hegemony in the region, he said while speaking in a Radio current Affair program.

There is no other example in history about worst human rights violations but what India is doing with the Muslims is strongly condemnable, he highlighted.

He further said many Kashmiris have been martyred and many others have been arrested by Indian forces and locked in different cities.

Indian forces have used pellet guns and cluster bombs against innocent and unarmed Kashmiris, he said, adding, the world’s renowned media including Washington post, New York Times, Guardian are reporting against Indian policies that has changed public opinion.

Chairman said the parliaments of different countries have also passed resolutions on human rights violations in Held Kashmir.

United Nations Security Council after a gap of 54 years held consecutive meeting with Kashmir issue on the agenda. US President in a public address in India also acknowledged the role of Pakistan against terror, he

added.

Replying a query , Fakahr Imam said over 60% population in the country rely on agriculture sector, adding, the present government has the priority to improve this sector and facilitate the farmers by all means.

A sufficient budget will be allocated for the improvement in agriculture sector to increase the productivity. The farmers should be given the price for their efforts.

