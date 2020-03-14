Indian troops launch CASOs in three south Kashmir districts

Srinagar, March 14 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops, today, launched cordon and search operations (CASOs) in Islamabad, Kulgam and Pulwama districts of south Kashmir.

The troops cordoned off Semthan area of Bijbehara in Islamabad district, Nowpora Frisal area of Kulgam district and Sofigund Tral in Pulwama district and launched house-to-house searches. The military operations have caused immense inconvenience to the local people.

Heavy deployment of Indian troops and police has been made and the forces’ personnel have sealed all the entry and exit points of these areas.

