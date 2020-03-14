India’s NIA arrests IOK businessman after raiding his residence

Srinagar, March 14 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested a businessman after conducting a raid at his residence in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, today.

The NIA sleuths raided the house of a fruit merchant, Ghulam Muhammad Mir, at Palpora in Pattan area of the district. The search continued for several hours.

An official of the NIA told media that during the raid, the agency arrested the house owner.

It is to mention here that the NIA has arrested several people including a woman Insha Tariq and her father during house raids in the past two weeks.

