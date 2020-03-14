Jammu refugees apprised of IOK situation

Gujranwala, March 14 (KMS): Jammu and Kashmir Pir Panjal Civil Society arranged an important meeting with overseas Kashmiris in Gujranwala.

The Jammu refugees residing in Gujranwala and those who had come from abroad attended the meeting, which was chaired by Khawaja Ghulam Rasool Lone.

The speakers on the occasion expressed their views on the prevailing situation in occupied Kashmir and other matters and apprised the participants of the plight of the people of the occupied territory.

The Jammu refugees from abroad expressed their full confidence in the leadership of Pir Panjal Civil Society, especially Maulana Amir Mohammad Shamsi, and said that they would raise the Kashmir dispute at every forum.

They also assured the Convener of Pir Panjal Civil Society, Mushtaq Zargar, of their full cooperation and decided to set up Pir Panjal Civil Society and Jammu Forum in foreign countries.

The speakers expressed concern over the Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir and the BJP’s dangerous designs against Muslims in Delhi and vowed to inform the international community about these brutalities.

Khawaja Mujahid Lone, Shahnawaz Lone, Mustafa Lone, Abdul Rahman Lone, Khawaja Gohar Ayub, Khawaja Khawar Ayub and others addressed the meeting.

