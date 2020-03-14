Thousands attend funeral of martyred youth in IOK

Troops launch massive cordon and search operations

Srinagar, March 14 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, despite restrictions, thousands of people attended the funeral prayers of martyred youth, Mudassir Ahmed Butt, in Shutloo area of Baramulla district.

Mudassir Ahmed Butt, who was a Hafiz-e-Quran and used to lead prayers at a mosque in Sopore, was martyred by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Shutloo, yesterday.

People including women from adjacent villages raising pro-freedom, pro-Pakistan and anti-India slogans poured in to have a last glimpse of the martyred Imam at Shutloo. The mourners took the body of Mudassir Ahmed Butt to the martyrs’ graveyard and laid him to rest amid sobs and tears. Normal life remains crippled due to the shutdown in several areas in protest against the killing of Mudassir.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Social Youth Forum, Umar Aadil Dar, and the General Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi, Sheikh Abrar Ahmed, in their statements issued in Srinagar paid glowing tributes to the martyred youth. They said that the people of Kashmir were sacrificing their precious lives for a sacred cause of freedom and their struggle was destined to succeed.

Meanwhile, Indian troops, today, launched cordon and search operations in different areas of Islamabad, Kulgam and Pulwama districts of south Kashmir, causing huge inconvenience to the locals.

The sleuths of India’s National Investigation Agency arrested a fruit merchant, Ghulam Muhammad Mir, after raiding his house in Palpora Pattan area of Baramulla district.

The family members of Kashmiri political detainees languishing in different jails have expressed concern about the health and safety of the inmates in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak that has gripped the entire world. The family members in their interviews demanded immediate release of the Kashmiri prisoners. Renowned Kashmiri human rights defender, Parvaiz Imroz, said that the current scenario might take a toll on the mental health of the detainees.

A 22-year-old Kashmiri student was found dead under mysterious circumstances at a university in the Indian city of Hyderabad. The deceased identified as Asrar Bashir, a resident of Achahipora locality of Islamabad town, was a B-Tech 6th semester student at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University in Hyderabad.

On the other hand, the Jammu and Kashmir Pir Panjal Civil Society arranged an important meeting of the Jammu refugees with overseas Kashmiris in Gujranwala. The speakers on the occasion highlighted the prevailing situation in occupied Kashmir and apprised the participants of the plight of the people of the occupied territory.

