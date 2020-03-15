4 youth martyred by Indian troops in IOK

IOK court frames charges against Malik

Srinagar, March 15 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred four Kashmiri youth in Islamabad district, today.

The youth were killed by the troops during a cordon and search operation in Watrigam area of the district. The troops sealed all entry and exit points in Watrigam, Achabal and Islamabad areas, and launched massive door-to-door search operations. The martyred youth were identified as Tariq, Muzaffar, Umar and Sajjad. The troops also destroyed a house, which belonged to one Fayaz Ahmad Dar.

A TADA court in Jammu has framed charges against Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik, and other freedom leaders in a fake case registered against them around 30 years ago. TADA Court judge, Subash C Gupta, framed the charges against Muhammad Yasin Malik, Ali Mohammad Mir, Manzoor Sofi, Javed Mir, Saleem, Javed Zargar and Shoukat Bakhshi without providing them with proper opportunity to defend themselves. The case pertains to the killing of four Indian Air Force men in an attack in Srinagar on January 25, 1990.

Meanwhile, the Kashmiris have said that lockdown might be new to the world, but people of the territory are familiar with such a phenomenon for being under a state of constant military siege for the past seven months.The locals while talking to media persons in Srinagar said that the world had turned a blind eye to the miseries of the Kashmiris due to the ongoing clampdown, but was now facing almost the same situation and at a bigger scale. They said that Modi virus is more dangerous than the corona virus. The people pointed out that Corona virus is a small wake-up call for the world to feel what Kashmiris are feeling.

A three-member team of the Press Council of India during its visit to Srinagar was informed about the difficulties faced by the local media persons. Kashmiri journalists told the visiting team that they were tortured, harassed and intimidated by Indian troops during the discharge of their professional duties.

The Private Schools Association Jammu and Kashmir in a statement called for immediate restoration of the internet service.

On the other hand, International Human Rights Association of American Minorities organised a panel discussion on right to self-determination in Geneva. The participants of the event titled ‘Democratic Despotism and Crimes Violations of Self-Determination’ raised the demand for moving the matter of Kashmiris’ right to self-determination to the International Court of Justice for an advisory opinion. Prominent among those who addressed the function included Professor Alfred de Zayas, Ambassador Ronald Barnes and Barrister Abdul Majeed Tramboo.

