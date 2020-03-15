4 youth martyred by Indian troops in IOK

Srinagar, March 15 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred four Kashmiri youth in Islamabad district, today.

The youth were killed by the troops during a cordon and search operation in Watrigam area of Islamabad district, this morning.

The troops have sealed all the entry points of Watrigam, Achabal and Islamabad, and launched massive door-to-door search operations.

One of the martyred youth has been identified as Tariq Ahmed. The operation was going on till last reports came in.

Like this: Like Loading...