six thousand houses built for Kashmiri Pandits: Satyapal Pal

Meerut, March 15 (KMS): Satyapal Pal Malik, former Governor of occupied Kashmir, has said that the Indian government has constructed 6,000 houses for Kashmiri Pandits in the territory.

Addressing the convocation ceremony of a private university in Meerut, Satyapal Pal Malik asserted that the BJP government had implemented various measures for the rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits, and constructed 6,000 houses for them and it was upto them to either leave them locked and live in Delhi, or return to the Kashmir valley.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done a lot for Kashmiri Pandits. While 6,000 houses have been constructed, more land has been earmarked for their rehabilitation. They will have to decide whether to live in Delhi or return to their native place,” he added.

“Kashmiri Pandits should gather courage and go back. The government is with them. We are providing them a roof over their head and other amenities. It does not make any sense if they stay back in Delhi and not return to the valley,” he said.

Satyapal Pal Malik was the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir from August 23, 2018 to October 30, 2019. He was later appointed the Governor of Indian state of Goa.

Like this: Like Loading...