Indian forces arrest youth in so-called operations in IOK: Majeed Malik

Islamabad, March 15 (KMS): All Parties Hurriyat Conference-Azad Jammu and Kashmir chapter leader and Vice-Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement, Abdul Majeed Malik has said that Indian forces arrest youth in so-called search operations in occupied Kashmir and move them to unknown places.

Abdul Majeed Malik during his talks with the Jammu refugees at Jalin Saleempura in Hafizabad said that panic was found among the people in the Muslim-majority areas of Jammu as they are victimized and harassed by the Indian forces. He said that the judiciary in India was not free, adding that Kashmir liberation leader, Afzal Guru was executed without providing him legal right.

He said that illegally detained JKLF Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik had been languishing in Tihar Jail in New Delhi but a judge in the TADA court in Jammu framed charges against him and other freedom leaders in a fake case registered against them around 30 years ago which was condemnable.

Abdul Majid Malik dkeplored that Hurriyat leaders including Yasin Malik had been denied basic facilities in prisons and appealed to the international community to intervene and play role in saving Yasin Malik and his associates from the Indian brutalities.

He warned those who are playing the role of Mir Sadiq and Mir Jafar that people of Kashmir would not accept them. KMS—10A

