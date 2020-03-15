Thousands attend funeral of martyred youth in Kulgam

Srinagar, March 15 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, thousands of people attended the funeral of Gulzar Ahmed in Tarigam area of Kulgam district.

Gulzar Ahmed was martyred by the Indian troops along with three other Kashmiri youth during a siege and search operation at Watrigam Islamabad, today.

On the occasion of the funeral, people shouted high pitched slogans in favor of freedom, Syed Ali Gilani and Pakistan and against India.

A delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Social Youth Forum comprising Zubair Mir, Muhammad Faisal, Tauseef Ahmed and Jamsheed Ahmed attended the funeral and later visited the residence of martyred youth Gulzar Ahmed to express solidarity with his family. On the occasion Tauseef Ahmed, paid rich tributes to the martyred youth. He said the resistance leadership and freedom loving Kashmiri people would take the mission of martyrs forward at any cost.

