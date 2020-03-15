Two arrested as NIA carries out raids in IOK

Srinagar, March 15 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, India’s infamous National Investigation Agency (NIA) has carried out fresh raids in north Kashmir.

Multiple raids were carried out in various villages of Pattan and at least two houses of businessmen were searched for many hours. The NIA sleuths were accompanied by Central Armed Police Force and police personnel.

Meanwhile, two youth identified as Nazir Ahmed Wani and Bashir Ahmed Wani, both residents of Sheikhpora Tarathpora, Vilgam, were arrested in north Kashmir’s Handwara sub-district.

The police said that they were arrested at a checkpoint established near the Kralgund-Ananwan Hajan crossing.

