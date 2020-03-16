2157 Corona virus suspects put under surveillance in IOK

Jammu, March 16 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the authorities have revealed that 2157 people including travelers in contact with the suspected Corona virus have been put under surveillance in the territory.

1829 people are under home quarantine and 29 are in hospital quarantine while 131 are under home surveillance, Indian media reported. The reports further said that 101 samples had been sent for testing, of which 87 tested as negative and only two cases had tested positive, so far while as reports of 12 cases are awaited.

Meanwhile, 168 persons have completed their 28 days surveillance period.

