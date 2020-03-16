Delegations of JKPL, JKYSF visit martyrs’ families in Kulgam

Srinagar, March 16 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, delegations of Jammu and Kashmir People’s League and Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum visited the residences of Kashmiri martyrs in Kulgam district.

Indian troops killed four youth identified as Muzaffar Ahmad, Omar Ameen, Sajad Ahmed and Gulzar Ahmad during a violent cordon and search operations in Watargam area of Islamabad district, yesterday.

A JKPL delegation comprising party organizer, Ahmed Sheikh and General Secretary, Molvi Ahmed Rathar visited the families of martyrs Muzaffar Ahmed and Sajjad Ahmed in Kulgam and expressed solidarity with them. The JKPL leaders on the occasion paid rich tributes to the martyrs.

According to a JKPL statement issued in Srinagar, the leaders said that the Kashmiris would continue their struggle for freedom against all odds.

Another delegation led by Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum leader Zubair Ahmad Mir, today, also visited the residences of Kulgam martyrs and expressed sympathies with their families. Those who were part of the delegation included Mohammad Yasir, Amir Ahmad Butt and others. Zubair Ahmad Mir, while speaking on the occasion, condemned Indian troops for killing innocent youth in the territory.

