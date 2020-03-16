Hurriyat leaders denounce killing spree in IOK

Srin agar, March 16 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir,Hurriyat leaders and organizations have paid glowing tributes to four youth, martyred by Indian troops in Watargam area of Islamabad district, yesterday.

While condemning the killing of the youth, a Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar on Monday said that Indian occupational forces had turned the valley into a living hell. “The men in uniform are free to arrest Kashmir youth and kill them in fake encounters,” he added.

The spokesman said that the cordon and search operations carried out by Indian troops in length and breadth of the valley had created an environment of fear among people. India, he said, has turned the disputed territory into a big jail where people are treated as slaves. He urged the international community to take effective cognizance of the Indian brutalities in Kashmir, which New Delhi had turned into a killing field.

Hurriyat leader Ghulam Muhammad Safi in a statement in Islamabad, said, the pain of losing loved ones can well be felt by the Kashmiris who see the dance of death and who shoulder the coffins of their loved ones almost everyday for the political and basic rights. He expressed solidarity with the bereaved families, adding, lingering Kashmir dispute is where it has always been – unresolved and causing great harm, suffering and cost to all. “Today, all of us continue to be held hostage to Indian arrogance and aggression,” he deplored.

He said, the precious human blood is being spilled in occupied Kashmir every day. People are being killed on daily basis which is extremely painful, he added. Ghulam Muhammad Safi lauded the character of Mujahideen and said, “The brave sons of the soil buried arrogance of Indian authorities by the precious sacrifices, which they are continuously providing from the past thirty years.”

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement Vice Chairman, Imtiaz Wani in a statement said Indian troops were killing innocent youth during siege and search operations. He said historical funerals of martyrs in occupied Kashmir prove the commitment of the Kashmiri people with the freedom cause and love for the martyrs.

