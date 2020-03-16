Indian minorities urged to support Kashmiris’ birthright

Jammu, March 16 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, APHC leader and Chairman of Jammu Kashmir People’s Movement, Mir Shahid Saleem has said after illegal and immoral revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, the fascist regime in India is hellbent on denying the citizenship right to the Indian minorities as well.

The JKPM Chairman while addressing a one-day convention of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Dalit organisations in Jammu said no space is left for the minorities in the BJP led Hindutva regime in India, and they want every member of the minorities to be reduced to the 2nd class citizen.

He called upon all the minorities to unite against the fascist regime as it was a battle for their survival. The JKPM appealed to the Indian minorities to support the just struggle of people of Jammu and Kashmir for their right to self determination. He said after August 5, India has turned Kashmir into a largest detention centre, where people have been deprived of all political democratic and civil rights. He urged the minorities to raise their voice against the gross human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir at the hands of Indian forces.

The convention was attended by large number of people and and was addressed by several representatives of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Islami Tanzeem Azadi in a statement issued in Srinagar hailed the steadfastness of the illegal Kashmiri political detainees saying that Indian occupational authorities were subjecting them to the humiliating treatment because of their commitment to the freedom cause. The statement paid glowing tributes to the four Kashmiri youth, who were martyred by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Islamabad district, yesterday.

