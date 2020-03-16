Syed Ali Gilani strongly condemns youths’ killing in IOK

Srinagar, March 16 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani has strongly condemned the killing of Kashmiri youth by the Indian troops.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, deplored that India had given a free hand to its troops in the territory to arrest innocent people and kill them in fake encounters.

Paying glowing tributes to the Kashmiri youth martyred by Indian troops in Islamabad and Baramulla districts, he said that the participation of thousands of people in their funerals had proved that the people of Kashmir had love and respect for the Kashmiri youth rendering their lives for a sacred cause. He said that India could not suppress the freedom sentiment of Kashmiris through cheap means.

Syed Ali Gilani deplored that India wanted to suppress the Kashmiris’ ongoing liberation movement through military might. He described the brutalities of Indian troops on the Kashmiri people as the worst kind of state terrorism. He said that India had converted the entire occupied territory into a big prison.

The APHC Chairman urged the international human rights organizations and the United Nations to play their role in immediate release of illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and put pressure on India to stop atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

