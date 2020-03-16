Thousands attend martyrs’ funerals in IOK

Indian minorities asked to support Kashmir cause

Srinagar, March 16 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, thousands of people defying restrictions attended the funerals of four Kashmiri martyrs in different areas of Kulgam district.

Indian troops killed the youth identified as Muzaffar Ahmad, Omar Ameen, Sajjad Ahmed and Gulzar Ahmad during a violent cordon and search operations in Watargam area of Islamabad district, yesterday. People on the occasion shouted high-pitched slogans in favour of freedom, Syed Ali Gilani and Pakistan and against India. All the four martyred were laid to rest in their native Tangpora, Frisal and Tarigam areas of Kulgam district amid tears and sobs.

Delegations of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League and Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum comprising Ahmed Sheikh, Maulvi Ahmed Rathar, Zubair Ahmad Mir, Mohammad Yasir and Amir Ahmad Butt visited the families of martyrs Muzaffar, Sajjad, Omar Ameen, and Gulzar Ahmad in Kulgam and expressed solidarity with them.

Hurriyat organizations including Democratic Freedom Party, Jammu and Kashmir Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi and Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami in their separate statements also paid glowing tributes to the martyrs. They said that Indian occupational forces had turned the Kashmir valley into a living hell.

Hurriyat AJK leader Ghulam Muhammad Safi in a statement while paying tributes to the martyrs said the brave sons of the soil have buried the arrogance of Indian authorities with their sacred blood.

APHC leader, Mir Shahid Saleem addressing a one-day convention of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Dalit organisations in Jammu said after illegal revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, the fascist Modi regime in India was also hellbent on denying the citizenship right to the minorities in India. He appealed to the Indian minorities to support the just struggle of the people of Jammu and Kashmir for their right to self determination. The event was attended by a large number of people and was addressed by several representatives of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

