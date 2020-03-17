India dissolving old pro-India camp, shaping a new one in IOK

Islamabad, March 17 (KMS): India is dissolving the old so-called mainstream camp in occupied Kashmir while giving shape to a new formation in the name of Jammu Kashmir Apni Party with its blessings.

This has been stated in an opinion piece published by India’s English language news website, Scroll.in.

It stated that as politician when the Apni Party top leader, Altaf Bukhari, a former member of the Mehbooba Mufti led People’s Democratic Party, announced the launch of the party in Srinagar, he said he had drawn inspiration from Bakshi Ghulam Mohammad, the prime minister of Jammu and Kashmir from 1953 to 1964. However, the article added, for generations of Kashmiris, Bakshi was the first of the collaborators, politicians who made accommodations with New Delhi to stay in power in the territory.

The article further said that the year 1953 also marked the beginning of Delhi’s creeping control over Srinagar. As it hacked away at the powers and autonomies granted to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370, it undermined parties and politicians who did not toe New Delhi’s line, ushering in those who did. The politics of the Kashmiri mainstream, as parties that took part in electoral processes were called, had to be politics permitted by Delhi, it added.

It maintained it is clear the Apni Party will keep to the new boundaries set by Delhi. In this regard, the Scroll.in highlighted that in its opening statement, the new party (Apni Party) offered a few words of outrage against the decision to hollow out Article 370. But the return of special status is a fantasy, the party says, before moving on to a new roster of demands: the restoration of statehood, domicile rights for local residents, equitable development of all the regions and sub-regions of Jammu and Kashmir. These are all promises, the Scroll.in added, made by New Delhi or senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party before.

At the end, the analysis maintained that for years now, Kashmiris have drifted away from the mainstream, with a growing sense that it could not represent their political aspirations, that electoral politics

in the Valley was stage-managed by Delhi to preserve the illusion of democratic choice. So far, there is little to suggest that the Apni Party is a departure from the old cycle, the Scroll.in opinion piece concluded.

