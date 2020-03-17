Indian army officer dies of heart attack in IOK

5 sheep killed by wild beasts in Baramulla

Srinagar, March 17 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, an Indian Army officer died of cardiac arrest in Baramulla district.

Subedar Omjeet Singh suffered a heart attack in the Indian army camp at Trona in Baramulla. He was shifted to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

On the other hand, a dead body was found in Batamaloo area of Srinagar.

Meanwhile, twenty-five sheep were killed by wild animals in Kungamdara-Pattan area of the Baramulla district.

Attacks by wild animals especially during the winter months have recorded an increase in Kashmir valley during the last several years.

21-year-old Zubair Ahmed Mir died of electrocution after coming in contact with live wire at Sopore in Baramulla district.

