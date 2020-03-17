J&K Apni Party prop of Indian establishment: Sitaram Yechury

New Delhi, Mar 17 (KMS): Communist Party of India (Marxist) chief, Sitaram Yechury, has termed the newly floated Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party, headed by former PDP minister Altaf Bukhari, in occupied Kashmir it as a prop of the establishment.

Sitaram Yechury responding to a question said “the new party has been created by the government” which would lack credibility among the people.

Jammu and Kashmir was discussed at length during a two-day meeting of CPM’s Politburo.

Giving details of the resolutions passed by the Politburo at its meeting, Yechury demanded release of all the Kashmiris who were arrested since 5th August when India abrogated the special status of occupied Kashmir and placed the territory under military siege.

“The clampdown in Kashmir continues…lakhs of livelihoods have been destroyed. Normal day-to-day activities simply do not exist,” Yechury said.

He demanded the restoration of special status of occupied Kashmir and re-establishment of democratic processes in the territory forthwith.

