Samad Inqilabi to go on hunger strike from March 23

Srinagar, March 17 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, the detained Chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi has announced to go on a hunger strike from March 23 against inhuman and immoral treatment of Kashmiri detainees in Indian jails.

The Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi General Secretary in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Abdul Samad Inqilabi made the announcement against the the rising incidents of physical torture and other violations of human rights of the Kashmiri detainees at the hands of Indian authorities in jails.

He said that in February, a TADA court in Srinagar had ordered medical examination of Abdul Samad Inqilabi in view of his deteriorating health and sought a report within 24 hours.

However, he was not examined by any doctor, he said and added that Abdul Samad Inqilabi was detained under the black law Public Safety Act for more than 20 times over the past 27 years and is still languishing in Central Jail Srinagar under the same law.

