Coronavirus: IOK HCBA worried about health of detainees

Srinagar, March 18 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the High Court Bar Association has expressed serious concern about the health of illegally detained Kashmiris in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak that has gripped the entire world.

The Executive Committee members of HCBA in a meeting in Srinagar said the number of people affected with the coronavirus across the world is increasing with each passing day which has caused serious apprehensions regarding the health of the Kashmiris, who were arrested after August 5, 2019, and also prior to that and are lodged in different jails of the occupied territory and India.

“The Bar Association under the circumstances feels worried about the health of its ailing President Mian Abdul Qayoom, who is under detention since 4th August, 2019 and is presently lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail and as per the media reports Delhi being the capital of India, mostly remains overcrowded with the people, as such is more vulnerable to the pandemic coronavirus,” a statement issued after the meeting said.

The statement said that as per the health condition of Mian Qayoom, who is in his advanced age surviving on single kidney and is suffering from various chronic ailments, is more prone to the deadly virus. As per the advisories issued by the Indian Health Ministry and Doctors from time to time, the virus is more dangerous, for the people who are having week immune system, advanced age and/or already suffering from ailments, it added.

The participants of the meeting also showed their concern regarding the continuous detention of HCBA General Secretary, Muhammad Ashraf Butt, who is also suffering from various ailments. They demanded immediate release of all Kashmiri political prisoners, including Mian Qayoom and Ashraf Butt.

