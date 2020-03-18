‘India pursuing nefarious policy to suppress Kashmiris’ struggle’

Islamabad, March 18 (KMS): The Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League, Syed Aijaz Rehmani, has said that India is pursuing the nefarious policy of suppress the Kashmiris’ just liberation struggle through use of brute force.

Syed Aijaz Rehmani in a statement issued in Islamabad strongly denounced the killing spree unleashed by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir.

He paid glowing tributes to the Kashmiri youth who were recently martyred by Indian troops in Islamabad and Baramulla districts. He said that the Kashmiri youth were rendering their lives for a sacred cause and their sacrifices would not go waste. He said that India would never succeed to subdue the Kashmiris’ freedom sentiment through its military might.

Syed Aijaz Rehmani deplored that India had converted occupied Kashmir into a big jail since August 5, last year, when it laid a military siege in the territory. He appealed to the world human rights bodies to take cognizance of the grave human rights abuses being perpetrated by Indian troops in occupied Kashmir and impress upon New Delhi to release all illegally detained Kashmiris and resolve the Kashmir dispute without any further delay.

