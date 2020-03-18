‘India using molestation of women as weapon of war in IOK’

Srinagar, March 18 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, speakers at a women’s congregation in Handwara have deplored that India is using molestation of women as a weapon of war in territory to intimidate the Kashmiris into submission.

Addressing the congregation held by Self-determination Forum Jammu and Kashmir, the speakers said that despite using all brutal methods, New Delhi had so far miserably failed to suppress the Kashmiris’ ongoing freedom movement.

They pointed out that India is now trying a new tactic to force the people of Kashmir surrender their just cause. Under Hindutva ideology, efforts are being made to change the demographic composition of occupied Kashmir. “The plan is to convert the majority of Muslims into a minority by settling Hindus in the territory. But the Kashmiri people, especially the youth of Kashmir, are determined not to allow this to happen,” they added.

The speakers said that the people of the territory would stage social boycott of India’s new Kashmiri collaborators, who must take lesson from the fate of the traitors of the past.

They maintained that the freedom movement would continue despite all odds. They appealed to the Kashmiri people to remain united to frustrate India’s nefarious designs.

