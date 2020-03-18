Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema expresses concern over coronovirus spread

Issues advisory, asks Imams others in IOK to follow guidelines

Srinagar, March 18 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema, a conglomerate of religious bodies, headed by incarcerated Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, has expressed deep concern over the spread of coronavirus that has killed over 7500 people and infected nearly two hundred thousand across the world.

In a joint statement issued in Srinagar, the MMU said that it prayed not only for the Muslim across the world but the whole humanity which is combating the viral disease.

“MMU prayed to Almighty Allah to keep humanity safe from the deadly outbreak, and its spread,” the statement said, adding, “We pray for an atmosphere of peace and health across the world”.

In view of the religious events in occupied Kashmir, the Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema has called upon the Ulema, Khateebs and management of masajids to strictly follow its guidelines and educate people about them.

In this regard, the MMU has urged religious leaders to refrain refrain from organising events which require large gathering and also asking Imams to deliver brief Arabic sermons during Friday congregations and seek Almighty’s refuge from the coronavirus outbreak.

“People must offer Sunnah and Nawafil prayers at home, and leave the masjid shortly after Fardh (obligatory) prayers. They must continue with Tilaawat (reading of Qur’an) and Dhikr-o-Adhkaar (remembrance of Allah) at home,” the statement said.

“The elderly and the sick people are requested to stay home and pray there instead of coming to masajids. While greeting other people, handshake and hugs should be avoided. Wash hands before entering and leaving the masajids,” the statement said. “Limit felicitation and condolence meetings by shortening the duration period. Follow the advice of health experts in letter and spirit.”

The traders, shopkeepers and medical store owners must refrain from hoarding soaps and sanitisers, it further said and added that the affluent people are requested to donate sanitisers to masajids, Khanqaahs, shrines and Imambaras.

Like this: Like Loading...