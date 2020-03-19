Concern expressed over Hurriyat leaders’ arrests in IOK

Srinagar, March 19 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the General Secretary of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) and Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement, Molvi Bashir Ahmad has expressed concern over the arrest in the territory.

Molvi Bashir Ahmad in a statement issued in Srinagar said that India, under a plan, was trying to weaken the resistance leaders and keep them away from Kashmir liberation movement.

Expressing concern over the Hurriyat leaders’ illegal arrest under fake and baseless allegations, he said that such cheap tactics could not suppress the ongoing liberation movement. He reiterated the Kashmiris’ resolve to continue the liberation movement till complete success.

