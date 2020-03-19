Faiz Naqshbandi, Karwan-e-Islami concerned over hunger strike by Yasin Malik

Islamabad, March 20 (KMS): The Convenor of Hurriyat forum AJK-Chapter, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi and Jammu and Kashmir Karwan-e-Islami have strongly condemned the continued illegal detention of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik.

Syed Faiz Naqshbandi in a statement issued in Islamabad also expressed concern over the announcement by Muhammad Yasin Malik to go on hunger strike till death from April 1, 2020, and warned India that if anything happened to JKLF Chairman, New Delhi would be responsible for it.

Malik was arrested by the Indian National Investigation Agency (NIA) in April, 2019 and despite his worsening health was shifted to the notorious Tihar jail in India, he said. He deplored that despite his serious health, his family has not been permitted to meet him.

The statement said given the previous history of the Indian government’s mistreatment and violation of human rights of Kashmiri leaders, frequently subjecting them to torture and imprisoning them under fabricated charges due to their political beliefs, Malik’s family members in particular and Kashmiri masses, in general, are genuinely worried about the safety and health of Muhammad Yasin Malik.

Naqshbandi said incarceration of Yasin Malik and implicating him in decades old fake case is yet another link in the series of steps taken by India to continue its intensified oppression of the Kashmiri people struggling for the realization of their legitimate right to self-determination. The statement called upon the international community to impress upon India to stop harassing and victimizing Kashmiris and expedite the resolution of the Kashmir dispute in line with the UNSC resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Karwan-e-Islami spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that charging JKLF Chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik in fake cases betrays mala fide intention of the Indian judiciary.

The spokesman said that Hindutva government of India was conspiring to hang another leader of the Kashmiri people for demanding freedom from India.

